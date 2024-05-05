StockNews.com Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Buy

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Farmer Bros. Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FARM stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
