StockNews.com Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Buy

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

