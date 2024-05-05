Summit Global Investments Purchases 4,388 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,951,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $7,738,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $4,778,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $130,274.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,006.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

