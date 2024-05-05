L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of 185.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

