Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.51. The company had a trading volume of 120,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.63 and a 52 week high of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

