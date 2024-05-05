Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.95 on Friday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 167.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 267,044 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

