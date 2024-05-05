StockNews.com Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Buy”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PBYI opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

