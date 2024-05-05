iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

