Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.28 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

