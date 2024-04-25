Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 1,732,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.