U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.44. 23,408,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,269,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

