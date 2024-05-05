Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $443.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.57 and a 200 day moving average of $437.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.