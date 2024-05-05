JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $195.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NSIT traded up $15.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

