Velas Price Tops $0.0161 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and $786,291.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00057800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,586,255,642 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

