U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.15. 4,818,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.