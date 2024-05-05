Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s previous close.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $30.25. 3,706,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Open Text has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

