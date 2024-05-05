ViciCoin One Day Volume Reaches $285,154.27 (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ViciCoin has a market cap of $216.24 million and $285,154.27 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for $21.68 or 0.00033661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ViciCoin Token Profile
ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,974,267 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.
ViciCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.