Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $96.00 at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 1,838,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lantheus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

