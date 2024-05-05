JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $240.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.16.

First Solar Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.55. 3,008,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 60,051 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,686 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

