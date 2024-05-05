LSV Asset Management Purchases 134,531 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $74,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 451,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

