Craig Hallum Cuts Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target to $13.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

HDSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 1,091,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,682 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

