Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 390,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.