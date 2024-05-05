Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Get Geron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Geron

Geron Stock Down 0.5 %

GERN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 72.19% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Geron by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.