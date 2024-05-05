Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 9,888,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fastly by 42.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

