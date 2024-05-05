KeyCorp Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Camping World by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

