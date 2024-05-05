TD Cowen Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $48.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FORM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 1,045,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,847. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,398,580 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in FormFactor by 368.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 240.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

