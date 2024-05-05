Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $122.00 at TD Cowen

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE DLR traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

