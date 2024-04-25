John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.30

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.30 and last traded at $89.41, with a volume of 35177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

