First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,971 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 3.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,011. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

