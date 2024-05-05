Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,616 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,398,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

NYSEARCA:SPD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 6,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

