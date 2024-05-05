Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

