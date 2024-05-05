Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 152.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.