Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 121,369 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,949 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 218,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

