Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $155,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $264.70 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.31 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

