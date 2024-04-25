South Dakota Investment Council Buys 900 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $211.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average is $225.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.