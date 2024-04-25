Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,351 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

