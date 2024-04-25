Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $275.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

