O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,092.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

