StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

