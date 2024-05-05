Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

