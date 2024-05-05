American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.91.

AMT stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average is $194.39. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

