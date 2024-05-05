Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

