Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.