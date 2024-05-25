Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 9,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 125,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

