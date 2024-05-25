Team Hewins LLC Invests $455,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CME traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,325. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

