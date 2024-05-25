NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.34 and last traded at 0.34. 203,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 40,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.33.

NevGold Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.26.

About NevGold

(Get Free Report)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.