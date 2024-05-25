NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.34 and last traded at 0.34. 203,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 40,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.33.
NevGold Trading Up 3.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.26.
About NevGold
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.
