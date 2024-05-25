Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 134,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

