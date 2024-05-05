ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Kanen purchased 191,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $718,443.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,271.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 91,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

