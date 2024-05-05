Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CQP. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

