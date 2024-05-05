JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $175.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

