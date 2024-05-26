Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 303.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Snap-on by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $140,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,463. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,677 shares of company stock worth $14,870,348. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

