The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,753. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

